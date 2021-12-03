Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $73.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.70.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $102,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,789,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.