Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $67.51

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.51, but opened at $65.29. Doximity shares last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 14,154 shares changing hands.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

