Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $67.51

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.51, but opened at $65.29. Doximity shares last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 14,154 shares changing hands.
DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
