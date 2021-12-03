Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 319.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRETF. Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$17.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.8089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

