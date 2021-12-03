DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSDVY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.63. 36,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,840. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.66. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

