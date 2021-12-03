Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.10

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.10 and last traded at $60.09, with a volume of 22761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Duke Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Duke Realty by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.