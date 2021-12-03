Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.69. 920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.