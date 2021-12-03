Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.75) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.95 ($53.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 110.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.60. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €28.74 ($32.66) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

