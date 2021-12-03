DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.58 ($48.39).

The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.00.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

