DXI Capital (DXIEF) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS: DXIEF) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DXI Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DXI Capital alerts:

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DXI Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A DXI Capital Competitors 2136 10683 15438 543 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 25.88%. Given DXI Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DXI Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXI Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 $4.76 million 1.04 DXI Capital Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.33 million -3.82

DXI Capital’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A -195.99% -273.15% DXI Capital Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Summary

DXI Capital competitors beat DXI Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.