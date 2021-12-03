Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DYNT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Dynatronics stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.22.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

