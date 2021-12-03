e-Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.16 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001455 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $288,106.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00063630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.86 or 0.07986582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00092313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,428.53 or 1.00352974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

