EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 109.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.85. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $130.93 and a fifty-two week high of $211.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.