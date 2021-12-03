easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 547.20 ($7.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 613.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,488.77. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.