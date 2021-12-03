Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EATBF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,103. Eat Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.
Eat Beyond Global Company Profile
