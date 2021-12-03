Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

EVF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

