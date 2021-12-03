Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:ETG opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

