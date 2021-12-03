Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $235.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $224.65 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.