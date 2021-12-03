Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 736,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $173,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 890,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

