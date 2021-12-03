Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $316.05

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.05 ($4.13) and traded as high as GBX 316.50 ($4.14). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.13), with a volume of 390,524 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 315.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 325.65.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust alerts:

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Mungo Wilson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £96,900 ($126,600.47).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.