Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.58. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.