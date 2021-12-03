EDUCare (EKT) Trading Down 45% Over Last 7 Days

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 45% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

