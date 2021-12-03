E&G Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 17,534 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $396,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 222.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 184,719 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.86. 30,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

