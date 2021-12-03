E&G Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,406,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. 74,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

