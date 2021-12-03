E&G Advisors LP Invests $2.35 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 0.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.