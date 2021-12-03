E&G Advisors LP Invests $3.08 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $173.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,864. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $136.60 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.81 and its 200-day moving average is $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

