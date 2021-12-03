E&G Advisors LP Takes $947,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.53. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

