Egretia 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.16 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Egretia

Egretia is a coin. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

