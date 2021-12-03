El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

LOCO opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $465.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

