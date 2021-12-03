El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 547,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,159.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.