Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.