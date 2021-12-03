Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.610-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $826 million-$832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.74 million.Elastic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.61)-($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Elastic stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 114,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,502. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

