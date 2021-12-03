Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.75.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.15. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.