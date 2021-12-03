Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) were up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 99,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,825,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 576,461 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.