Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $247.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $237.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.