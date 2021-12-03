Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $49.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.