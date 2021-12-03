Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $34.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $34,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $220.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $183.52 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

