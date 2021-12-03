Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes $267,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,283,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $141,942,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $46.27 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97.

