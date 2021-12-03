Ellevest Inc. Buys 2,343 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 104,025.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 66,576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 2.41. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Dana Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.