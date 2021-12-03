Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

NYSE:TJX opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

