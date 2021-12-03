Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,042 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 426.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

NYSE JBL opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

