Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 47,357.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $54.92 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

