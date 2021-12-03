Ellevest Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 55,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $444.25 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $334.08 and a 12-month high of $463.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

