Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EARN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 1,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,531,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,297,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.