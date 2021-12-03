Elon Musk Sells 299,499 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $10.40 on Thursday, hitting $1,084.60. 24,262,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,763,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $983.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $779.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

