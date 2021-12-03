Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.48

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 301114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 9.99.

About Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

