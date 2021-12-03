Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Elys Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

ELYS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ ELYS opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.90.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $170,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

