Emera (TSE:EMA) Given a C$60.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on Emera (TSE:EMA) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE EMA opened at C$58.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.