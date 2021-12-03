Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EBS opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 431,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after acquiring an additional 307,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 217,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

