ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NDRA stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 4,407.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

