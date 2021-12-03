Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of ET stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

